New Delhi: Gold rates in the country remained static for the second day in a row. However, in the past week, the price of gold has fallen substantially. Much of it has to do with rising Omicron cases in India, rising prices of crude oil, rising inflation and the weakening of the US Dollar, in comparison with the Indian Rupee. In Chennai, on December 25, 10 grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 45,510. On the other hand, in Delhi, the rate of the same was Rs 47,500, according to data on goodreturns' website.

Following are the gold prices in various cities in the country. These figures reflect the prices of 10 grams of 22-carat gold. Local prices may, however, vary because of GST and other taxes.