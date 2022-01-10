New Delhi: The prices of gold fell sharply on Monday, falling from Rs 47,260 on January 4, 2022, to Rs 46,260 on January 10. On the MCX, the gold was trading at Rs 47,332, 0.25 per cent down from the previous day. The prices have been the lowest since November 2021. According to media reports, the gold prices have been hurt by the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve. The Fed hiked the interest rates and bond yields to control the burgeoning inflation in the country. This has led to fall in demand for yellow metal in the international market, pushing the prices downwards.Also Read - Gold Price On January 5, 2022: Gold Price Falls After Rising For Five Days, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Gold Price On January 10, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

The following rates have been taken from goodreturns.com, the local prices may, however, vary depending upon GST and other taxes. These rates are for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.