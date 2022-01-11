New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell a whopping Rs 1,200 on Tuesday. On MCX, however, Gold was trading at 47,576 points, 0.25 per cent above the last day. In India, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,490 compared to 46,610 on Monday. In Delhi, the rate for the same was Rs 46,650. In Chennai, the rates were low at Rs 44,870 per 10 grams.Also Read - Gold Price On January 10, 2022: Gold Rates Fall To 2-Month Low. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Gold Price On January 11, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
The following rates have been taken from the goodreturns website. The local rates may vary depending on GST and other taxes.
Also Read - Gold Price On January 4, 2022: Gold Rates Continue To Rise For Fifth Consecutive Day, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
- Gold rate in Chennai: ₹44,870
- Gold rate in Mumbai: ₹46,490
- Gold rate in Delhi: ₹46,650
- Gold rate in Kolkata: ₹46,700
- Gold rate in Bangalore: ₹44,500
- Gold rate in Hyderabad: ₹44,500
- Gold rate in Kerala: ₹44,500
- Gold rate in Pune: ₹45,840
- Gold rate in Vadodara: ₹46,170
- Gold rate in Ahmedabad: ₹46,100
- Gold rate in Jaipur: ₹46,620
- Gold rate in Lucknow: ₹45,410
- Gold rate in Coimbatore: ₹44,870
- Gold rate in Madurai: ₹44,870
- Gold rate in Vijayawada: ₹44,500
- Gold rate in Patna: ₹45,840
- Gold rate in Nagpur: ₹46,490
- Gold rate in Chandigarh: ₹45,410
- Gold rate in Surat: ₹46,100
- Gold rate in Bhubaneswar: ₹44,610
- Gold rate in Mangalore: ₹44,500
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam: ₹44,500
- Gold rate in Nashik: ₹45,840
- Gold rate in Mysore: ₹44,500