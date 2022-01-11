New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell a whopping Rs 1,200 on Tuesday. On MCX, however, Gold was trading at 47,576 points, 0.25 per cent above the last day. In India, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,490 compared to 46,610 on Monday. In Delhi, the rate for the same was Rs 46,650. In Chennai, the rates were low at Rs 44,870 per 10 grams.Also Read - Gold Price On January 10, 2022: Gold Rates Fall To 2-Month Low. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Gold Price On January 11, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

The following rates have been taken from the goodreturns website. The local rates may vary depending on GST and other taxes.