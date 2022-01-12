New Delhi: Gold rates continued their downward trajectory and fell Rs 200 on Wednesday, January 12. In India, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,590. The gold price in Delhi was Rs 46,650 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.com. In Hyderabad, the gold price is Rs 44,700.Also Read - Gold Price On January 11, 2022: Gold Rates Fall Whopping Rs 1,200. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Gold Price On January 12, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TCS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. Also Read - Gold Price On January 10, 2022: Gold Rates Fall To 2-Month Low. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here