New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The price of gold was Rs 1,600 higher than the previous day. In India, gold rate today were Rs 47,100 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. Yesterday, this price was Rs 46,940. Gold rate in Delhi per 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,960. On the other hand, gold rate in Kerala is Rs 45,000.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TCS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country.