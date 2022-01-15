New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell after rising for two consecutive days, on Saturday. The price of gold was Rs 1,200 lower than the previous day. In India, the gold rate today was Rs 46,980 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. Yesterday, this price was Rs 47,100. The gold rate in Delhi per 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,150. On the other hand, the gold rate in Kerala is Rs 45,000, according to data on goodreturns.in.Also Read - Gold Price On January 14, 2022: Gold Rate Rises By Rs 1,600. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Gold Price On January 15, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TCS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country.