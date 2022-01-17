New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose for the second consecutive day, on Monday. The price of gold was Rs 100 higher than the previous day. In India, the gold rate today was Rs 49,090 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. Yesterday, this price was Rs 49,080. The gold rate in Delhi per 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,140. On the other hand, the gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,990, according to data on goodreturns.in.GoldAlso Read - Gold Price On January 15, 2022: Gold Rate Falls By Rs 1,200. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

However, according to a report by Reuters, the spot price of gold was down 0.2 per cent to $1,814.08 per ounce. This was due to the hawkish signals by the US Federal Reserve. The US treasury yields were trading near the two-year high.

Gold is, usually, considered a hedge against inflation but it is highly sensitive to the changes in US interest rates. The country has signalled that due to rising inflation, it will consider a tighter stance and interest rates may soon start to rise.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TCS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country.