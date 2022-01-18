New Delhi: The gold rates today remained unchanged, on Tuesday. In India, the gold rate was Rs 47,090 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 47,140. While the gold rate in Mumbai was Rs 47,090, equal to the national price. The prices in the spot market, too, remained stable at above $1,800 per ounce.Also Read - Gold Price On January 17, 2022: Gold Rate Rises By Rs 100. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TCS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.