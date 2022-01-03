New Delhi: Gold rates have opened on a positive note for investors in 2022. Since New Year, gold rates have been consistently rising. Today, on January 3, too the gold rates rose by Rs 100, across the country. Investors can buy 10 grams of 22-carat gold for Rs 47,160. Up from Rs 47,150 yesterday. In Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,610. And in Chennai, the price for the same is Rs 45,600, according to the data on goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Gold Rates On December 27, 2021: Gold Rates Remain Above Rs 47,300. Check Latest Gold Prices In Your City Here

Here is the complete list of the latest gold prices in your city. The following rates may vary depending upon the local taxes and GST. These are the rates of 10 grams of 22-carat gold.