New Delhi: Continuing its upward trajectory, gold rates in the country rose for the fifth consecutive day. The rise in the prices has been due to increasing curbs being imposed by states to control the spread of Omicron coronavirus. On MCX, Gold futures rose Rs 94 to Rs 47,810 per 10 grams of 22-carat. According to the goodreturns’ website, the gold price of 10-grams of 22-carat gold in India was Rs 47,260. In Chennai, the price was Rs 45,170.Also Read - Gold Price On January 3, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Gold rate in Chennai: ₹45,170 Also Read - Gold Price On December 25, 2021: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Gold rate in Mumbai: ₹47,260
Gold rate in Delhi: ₹47,390
Gold rate in Kolkata: ₹47,440
Gold rate in Bangalore: ₹44,900
Gold rate in Hyderabad: ₹44,900
Gold rate in Kerala: ₹44,900
Gold rate in Pune: ₹46,540
Gold rate in Vadodara: ₹47,000
Gold rate in Ahmedabad: ₹46,740
Gold rate in Jaipur: ₹47,390
Gold rate in Lucknow: ₹46,090
Gold rate in Coimbatore: ₹45,170
Gold rate in Madurai: ₹45,170
Gold rate in Vijayawada: ₹44,900
Gold rate in Patna: ₹46,540
Gold rate in Nagpur: ₹47,260
Gold rate in Chandigarh: ₹46,090
Gold rate in Surat: ₹46,740
Gold rate in Bhubaneswar: ₹45,240
Gold rate in Mangalore: ₹44,900
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam: ₹44,900
Gold rate in Nashik: ₹46,540
Gold rate in Mysore: ₹44,900 Also Read - Gold Rates On December 27, 2021: Gold Rates Remain Above Rs 47,300. Check Latest Gold Prices In Your City Here