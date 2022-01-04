New Delhi: Continuing its upward trajectory, gold rates in the country rose for the fifth consecutive day. The rise in the prices has been due to increasing curbs being imposed by states to control the spread of Omicron coronavirus. On MCX, Gold futures rose Rs 94 to Rs 47,810 per 10 grams of 22-carat. According to the goodreturns’ website, the gold price of 10-grams of 22-carat gold in India was Rs 47,260. In Chennai, the price was Rs 45,170.Also Read - Gold Price On January 3, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Gold rate in Chennai: ₹45,170

Gold rate in Mumbai: ₹47,260

Gold rate in Delhi: ₹47,390

Gold rate in Kolkata: ₹47,440

Gold rate in Bangalore: ₹44,900

Gold rate in Hyderabad: ₹44,900

Gold rate in Kerala: ₹44,900

Gold rate in Pune: ₹46,540

Gold rate in Vadodara: ₹47,000

Gold rate in Ahmedabad: ₹46,740

Gold rate in Jaipur: ₹47,390

Gold rate in Lucknow: ₹46,090

Gold rate in Coimbatore: ₹45,170

Gold rate in Madurai: ₹45,170

Gold rate in Vijayawada: ₹44,900

Gold rate in Patna: ₹46,540

Gold rate in Nagpur: ₹47,260

Gold rate in Chandigarh: ₹46,090

Gold rate in Surat: ₹46,740

Gold rate in Bhubaneswar: ₹45,240

Gold rate in Mangalore: ₹44,900

Gold rate in Visakhapatnam: ₹44,900

Gold rate in Nashik: ₹46,540

Gold rate in Mysore: ₹44,900