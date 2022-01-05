New Delhi: Gold rates fell, on Wednesday, after rising for five consecutive days. The price of gold in India fell Rs 100 per 10 grams and currently stands at Rs 47,250. On MCX, the metal opened it red, down 0.06 per cent. It was trading at 47,920 on the commodities market. In Chennai, the gold rate was Rs 45,350 per 10 grams and in Delhi, the price was Rs 47,040 for the same.Also Read - Gold Price On January 4, 2022: Gold Rates Continue To Rise For Fifth Consecutive Day, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here
Gold rate in Chennai: ₹45,350
Gold rate in Mumbai: ₹47,250
Gold rate in Delhi: ₹47,040
Gold rate in Kolkata: ₹47,090
Gold rate in Bangalore: ₹45,150
Gold rate in Hyderabad: ₹45,150
Gold rate in Kerala: ₹45,150
Gold rate in Pune: ₹46,110
Gold rate in Vadodara: ₹46,600
Gold rate in Ahmedabad: ₹46,390
Gold rate in Jaipur: ₹47,240
Gold rate in Lucknow: ₹45,790
Gold rate in Coimbatore: ₹45,350
Gold rate in Madurai: ₹45,350
Gold rate in Vijayawada: ₹45,150
Gold rate in Patna: ₹46,110
Gold rate in Nagpur: ₹47,250
Gold rate in Chandigarh: ₹45,790
Gold rate in Surat: ₹46,390
Gold rate in Bhubaneswar: ₹44,890
Gold rate in Mangalore: ₹45,150
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam: ₹45,150
Gold rate in Nashik: ₹46,110
Gold rate in Mysore: ₹45,150