New Delhi: Gold rates fell, on Wednesday, after rising for five consecutive days. The price of gold in India fell Rs 100 per 10 grams and currently stands at Rs 47,250. On MCX, the metal opened it red, down 0.06 per cent. It was trading at 47,920 on the commodities market. In Chennai, the gold rate was Rs 45,350 per 10 grams and in Delhi, the price was Rs 47,040 for the same.

Gold rate in Chennai: ₹45,350

Gold rate in Mumbai: ₹47,250

Gold rate in Delhi: ₹47,040

Gold rate in Kolkata: ₹47,090

Gold rate in Bangalore: ₹45,150

Gold rate in Hyderabad: ₹45,150

Gold rate in Kerala: ₹45,150

Gold rate in Pune: ₹46,110

Gold rate in Vadodara: ₹46,600

Gold rate in Ahmedabad: ₹46,390

Gold rate in Jaipur: ₹47,240

Gold rate in Lucknow: ₹45,790

Gold rate in Coimbatore: ₹45,350

Gold rate in Madurai: ₹45,350

Gold rate in Vijayawada: ₹45,150

Gold rate in Patna: ₹46,110

Gold rate in Nagpur: ₹47,250

Gold rate in Chandigarh: ₹45,790

Gold rate in Surat: ₹46,390

Gold rate in Bhubaneswar: ₹44,890

Gold rate in Mangalore: ₹45,150

Gold rate in Visakhapatnam: ₹45,150

Gold rate in Nashik: ₹46,110

Gold rate in Mysore: ₹45,150