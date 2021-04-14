New Delhi: In a slight relief for gold buyers, Gold price today rose marginally Rs 10 per 10 gram. If one is buying 100 gram of gold, he or she needs to pay Rs 100 more. While this brings little cheer to gold buyers, gold rate is yet to go down in the Also Read - Gold Price Today Goes Up, Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities

So if you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 44,760 and Rs 4,47,600 per 100 gram. For 24-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 45,760 per 10 gram and Rs 4,57,600 per 100 gram.

Gold Price Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,760 for 22-carat and Rs 45,760 for 24-carat. In Delhi, the gold price is Rs 45,710 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,870 for 24-carat. Gold price today in Pune is Rs 44,760 for 22-carat and Rs 45,760 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, today's gold price is Rs 44,760 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,760 for 24-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 43,400 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,350 for 24-carat. In Chennai, gold price is Rs 43,750 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,700 for 24-carat.

In Hyderabad, the gold price is Rs 43,400 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,350 for 24-carat. In Kolkata, gold price today is Rs 45,860 fort 22-carat and Rs 48,560 for 24-carat.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, 22-carat Gold price is Rs 45,710, 24-carat Gold rate is Rs 49,870.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 43,750 Rs 47,700 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Patna Rs 44,760 Rs 45,760 Kerala Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Visakhapatnam Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Ahmedabad Rs 46,010 Rs 47,960 Chandigarh Rs 45,710 Rs 49,870 Jaipur Rs 45,710 Rs 49,870

Gold buyers please take note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.