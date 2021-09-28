New Delhi: Gold price today rose by Rs 40 per 10 gram in India. However, gold rate still hovers below Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat, as per data on good returns website. Gold prices also went up in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Gold Rate May Remain Low During Festive Season; Check Gold Price in Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold was trading higher by 0.17 per cent, to Rs 46,071 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 841 lots, as per details on MCX India website on Tuesday morning.

Analysts have said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices fell against a rising the US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. Spot gold was down by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,748.01 per ounce and while US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to USD 1,747.50, as per Reuters report.

Gold Rate Today