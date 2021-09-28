New Delhi: Gold price today rose by Rs 40 per 10 gram in India. However, gold rate still hovers below Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat, as per data on good returns website. Gold prices also went up in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Gold Rate May Remain Low During Festive Season; Check Gold Price in Your City
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold was trading higher by 0.17 per cent, to Rs 46,071 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 841 lots, as per details on MCX India website on Tuesday morning. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 25 September 2021: Yellow Metal Remains Steady at Rs 45,240 Per 10 gm | Check Revised Rates in Your City
Analysts have said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, PTI reported. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Rs 600; Check City-Wise Gold Price
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices fell against a rising the US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. Spot gold was down by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,748.01 per ounce and while US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to USD 1,747.50, as per Reuters report.
Gold Rate Today
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 43,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 45,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 45,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 44,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 45,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 44,480 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 45,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.