New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable below Rs 46,000-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat in India, according to data on good returns website. While gold prices in futures trade were up but rates of the precious metal fell in the international market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices are up by 0.36 per cent, to Rs 46,925 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,309 lots, as per details provided by MCX India website.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors as participants cut down their bets amid a weak trend in global markets, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile in the international market, gold prices were down amid a stronger American dollar. Spot gold went down at USD 1,761.36 per ounce, the US gold futures were at USD 1,763.10, as per a Reuters report.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 43,920 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kolkata, gold rate is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 43,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 43,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 44,580 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 45,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Nagpur, gold rate is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that gold rate mentioned in the copy does not include taxes and may differ with the prices at jewellery shops.