New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable and low. The gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat is nearing Rs 46,900-mark. In the international market gold prices went down. While spot gold price dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,799.89 per ounce, US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to USD 1,798.90.

Gold Rate Today In India

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,870 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,250 per 10 gram of 22 carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,850 per 10 gran of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,870 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price varies state to state and city to city due to different set of taxes. Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with the prices at jewellery shops. Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops By Whopping Rs 2,200; Check Revised Gold Rates City-Wise

Meanwhile, India registered a manifold raise in import of gold during the first three months of FY22 on a year-on-year basis, to nearly USD 7.9 Billion,as per an IANS report. Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops; Check City-Wise Revised Gold Rates

This rise in gold imports can be attributed to low imports during the same period last year owing to the nationwide lockdown and the revived consumer demand in this financial year, the IANS report says.