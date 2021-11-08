New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable in India, according to a details on good returns website. This comes even as gold rates in the international market have surged to two-month high. In the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices on futures trade have gone up by 0.26 per cent. In futures trade gold was trading at Rs 48,099 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,889 lots, according to data on MCX India.Also Read - Gold Price Drops Big in Futures Trade Ahead of Diwali. Check Today's Gold Rate

Meanwhile, in the international market, spot gold has gone up by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,817.65 per ounce. The US gold futures were up by 0.3 per cent to USD 1,822.30.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,270 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 45,120 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 45,120 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold rate is Rs 45,120 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,930 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 45,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,930 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,230 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers, please note that gold rate mentioned in the copy is without taxes and may not match with prices at the jewellery shops.