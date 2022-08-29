New Delhi: After the fall on Saturday, gold prices remained the same on Sunday and continue to be the same as a fresh week begins today. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,730, while the same amount of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,160.Also Read - Gold Rates Increased For a Second Straight Day! Check Latest Prices In Top Cities

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,050 ₹52,420 Mumbai ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Delhi ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Kolkata ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Bangalore ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Hyderabad ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Nashik ₹47,330 ₹51,630 Pune ₹47,330 ₹51,630 Vadodara ₹47,330 ₹51,630 Ahmedabad ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Lucknow ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Chandigarh ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Surat ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Visakhapatnam ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Bhubaneswar ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Mysore ₹47,350 ₹51,650

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.