New Delhi: After the fall on Saturday, gold prices remained the same on Sunday and continue to be the same as a fresh week begins today. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,730, while the same amount of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,160.Also Read - Gold Rates Increased For a Second Straight Day! Check Latest Prices In Top Cities

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹48,050₹52,420
Mumbai₹47,300₹51,600
Delhi₹47,450₹51,760
Kolkata₹47,300₹51,600
Bangalore₹47,350₹51,650
Hyderabad₹47,300₹51,600
Nashik₹47,330₹51,630
Pune₹47,330₹51,630
Vadodara₹47,330₹51,630
Ahmedabad₹47,350₹51,650
Lucknow₹47,450₹51,760
Chandigarh₹47,450₹51,760
Surat₹47,350₹51,650
Visakhapatnam₹47,300₹51,600
Bhubaneswar₹47,300₹51,600
Mysore₹47,350₹51,650

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Climb Up After 2 Days Of Fall! Checkout The Latest Prices In Your City

Also Read - Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday: Latest Price Of The Yellow Metal In Your City Here