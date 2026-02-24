Home

Gold price rises by Rs 4,000 in two days, 10 grams cost is Rs 1.59 lakh; Silver falls by Rs 1,163 to Rs 2.63 lakh per kg

According to investment banking company UBS, the demand for gold remains strong.

Gold and silver prices are on a mixed track.

New Delhi: Gold prices have risen today, February 24th. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has risen by Rs 1,021 to Rs 1,59,241. Previously, it was Rs 1,58,220.

Gold became costlier by Rs 4,000

Gold has become costlier by Rs 4,000 in two trading days. Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver has fallen by Rs 1,163 to Rs 2,62,912 on Tuesday, 24 February 2026. Yesterday, it was Rs 2,64,075 per kilogram.

This year, gold has become costlier by Rs 26,000 and silver by Rs 33,000. This year, the price of gold and silver has been fluctuating continuously. Gold has become costlier by Rs 26,000 and silver by Rs 33,000 so far in 2026. During this period, gold reached an all-time high of Rs 1.76 lakh and silver Rs 3.86 lakh on January 29th.

Gold price spiked by Rs 57,000 in 2025

Gold has become costlier by Rs 57,000 (75%) in 2025. On December 31, 2024, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 76,000, which rose to Rs 1.33 lakh on December 31, 2025.

Silver increased by Rs 1.44 lakh (167%) during this period. On December 31, 2024, one kilogram of silver was priced at Rs 86,000, which rose to Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram on the last day of the last year.

Gold prices may go up

Gold prices may rise to Rs 1.80 lakh. According to investment banking company UBS, the demand for gold remains strong. In 2025, central banks worldwide purchased 863 tonnes of gold. It is now estimated that this purchase may increase to 950 tonnes in 2026. Along with this, investment in Gold ETFs (ETFs) is also expected to increase to 825 tonnes.

UBS is confident that gold prices will rise further in 2026. According to the report, gold may touch a high level of $ 6,200 per ounce by the middle of the year. If we talk in terms of rupees, the price of gold may reach Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 grams.

