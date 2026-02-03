Home

Gold Price Big Update: Gold rate rises 4 percent, silver surges 8 percent after falling four straight sessions, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai

New Delhi: In a major development, the gold and silver prices bounced back on Tuesday, February 3, regaining some of their recent losses following a massive reversal from record-setting declines. On Tuesday, the spot gold surged as much as 4 percent to USD 4,830 on ounch, meanwhile, spot silver also climbed nearly 8% to USD 82.74. It is important to note that the spot gold prices tumbled almost 10 percent on January 30, marking their sharpest decline since 1983.

Silver plunged even worse, falling 27 percent in the same session—its steepest single-day fall on record.

Here are some of the important details:

According to the All India Sarafa Association, in Delhi’s bullion market, 24-carat gold fell to Rs 1,52,700 per 10 grams.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), 24-carat gold today reached Rs 1,41,900 per 10 grams.

On Thursday, it had touched its all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams, but prices have been falling steadily since then.

On Tuesday, spot gold rose 4% to $4,830 per ounce.

The United States has reduced tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent, due to which further fluctuations in prices are expected today.

In the international market, spot gold slipped to USD 4,781.60 per ounce.

According to Goodreturns, gold prices today reached Rs 1,53,320 per 10 grams, whereas on Thursday they had climbed to Rs 1,79,010 per 10 grams.

As per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold prices stood at Rs 1,48,746 per 10 grams by Tuesday morning.

Gold Price in Your City:

In Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Jaipur, and Ludhiana, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,53,320 per 10 grams, 22-carat gold at ₹1,40,550, and 18-carat gold at ₹1,15,030.

In Patna, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, Surat, and Vadodara, 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,220, 22-carat at ₹1,40,450, and 18-carat at ₹1,14,930 per 10 grams.

Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Guwahati, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kerala, Raipur, and Hyderabad saw similar rates, with 24-carat gold at ₹1,53,170, 22-carat at ₹1,40,400, and 18-carat at ₹1,14,880 per 10 grams.

In Nashik, prices were marginally different, with 24-carat gold at ₹1,53,200, 22-carat at ₹1,40,430, and 18-carat at ₹1,14,910. Meanwhile, Chennai recorded comparatively lower prices for 24 and 22-carat gold at ₹1,52,180 and ₹1,39,500 respectively, while 18-carat gold there was priced higher at ₹1,20,000 per 10 grams.

On 3 February 2026, gold prices remained largely stable across major Indian cities, with slight regional variations.

