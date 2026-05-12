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Gold Prices Today, May 12: Will gold and silver rates rise after a decline? Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune

Gold Prices Today, May 12: Will gold and silver rates rise after a decline? Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune

Gold Rate Today: The gold rate today is expected to remain volatile with some upward bias as the precious metal remained firm in the international bullion market.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid gold purchases amid concerns arising from the ongoing United States-Israel-Iran conflict and delay in negotiations, the gold prices on Monday witnessed a major dip. It is important to note that the decline marked the precious metal’s third fall in the last five trading sessions. Meanwhile, silver prices in India remained largely stable. Notably, the weakness in domestic gold prices came despite a rally in international gold markets.

In India, the price of 24-karat gold declined by close to Rs 22 per gram on Monday, May 11, to Rs 15,213 per gram. Likewise, the price of 22 karat gold fell by Rs 20 per gram to Rs 13,945 per gram. The rate of 18 karat gold in India fell by Rs 16 per gram to Rs 11,410 per gram. The price of silver in India remained stable on Monday. The precious metal was priced at Rs 275 per gram and at Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram on Monday, May 12.

Gold Price Today:

The gold rate today is expected to remain volatile with some upward bias as the precious metal remained firm in the international bullion market. However, any further surge in brent crude or any fresh correction can impact gold price today.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 10: Gold prices surges or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold Price Today will be updated shortly

Domestic Gold Prices (India) – 11 May 2026

24K Gold: Rs 15,235 per gram

22K Gold: Rs 13,965 per gram

18K Gold: Rs 11,426 per gram

10 grams 24K Gold: Rs 1,52,350

10 grams 22K Gold: Rs 1,39,650

100 grams 24K Gold: Rs 15,23,500

Market Trend: Stable to mildly bullish

Investor Sentiment: Positive amid inflation concerns

Check City-Wise Gold Rate Today (per 10 grams)

Delhi Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,250/g

22K Gold: ₹13,980/g

18K Gold: ₹11,441/g

Mumbai Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,235/g

22K Gold: ₹13,965/g

18K Gold: ₹11,426/g

Chennai Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,437/g

22K Gold: ₹14,150/g

18K Gold: ₹11,810/g

Bangalore Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,235/g

22K Gold: ₹13,965/g

18K Gold: ₹11,426/g

Hyderabad Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,235/g

22K Gold: ₹13,965/g

18K Gold: ₹11,426/g

Kolkata Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,235/g

22K Gold: ₹13,965/g

18K Gold: ₹11,426/g

Kerala Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,235/g

22K Gold: ₹13,965/g

18K Gold: ₹11,426/g

Pune Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,235/g

22K Gold: ₹13,965/g

18K Gold: ₹11,426/g

Ahmedabad Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,240/g

22K Gold: ₹13,970/g

18K Gold: ₹11,431/g

Vadodara Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: ₹15,240/g

22K Gold: ₹13,970/g

18K Gold: ₹11,431/g

Jaipur Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: Around ₹15,250/g

22K Gold: Around ₹13,980/g

18K Gold: Around ₹11,440/g

Lucknow Gold Rate Today

24K Gold: Around ₹15,240/g

22K Gold: Around ₹13,970/g

18K Gold: Around ₹11,430/g

International Gold Rates Today

Spot Gold: USD 4,714.41

Weekly Low: Slightly below USD 4,680

Trend: Mild bullish momentum

Inflation fears continue supporting prices

Strong US dollar limiting aggressive upside

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