By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gold Prices Today, May 12: Will gold and silver rates rise after a decline? Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune
Gold Rate Today: The gold rate today is expected to remain volatile with some upward bias as the precious metal remained firm in the international bullion market.
New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid gold purchases amid concerns arising from the ongoing United States-Israel-Iran conflict and delay in negotiations, the gold prices on Monday witnessed a major dip. It is important to note that the decline marked the precious metal’s third fall in the last five trading sessions. Meanwhile, silver prices in India remained largely stable. Notably, the weakness in domestic gold prices came despite a rally in international gold markets.
In India, the price of 24-karat gold declined by close to Rs 22 per gram on Monday, May 11, to Rs 15,213 per gram. Likewise, the price of 22 karat gold fell by Rs 20 per gram to Rs 13,945 per gram. The rate of 18 karat gold in India fell by Rs 16 per gram to Rs 11,410 per gram. The price of silver in India remained stable on Monday. The precious metal was priced at Rs 275 per gram and at Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram on Monday, May 12.
Gold Price Today:
The gold rate today is expected to remain volatile with some upward bias as the precious metal remained firm in the international bullion market. However, any further surge in brent crude or any fresh correction can impact gold price today.
ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 10: Gold prices surges or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold Price Today will be updated shortly
Domestic Gold Prices (India) – 11 May 2026
- 24K Gold: Rs 15,235 per gram
- 22K Gold: Rs 13,965 per gram
- 18K Gold: Rs 11,426 per gram
- 10 grams 24K Gold: Rs 1,52,350
- 10 grams 22K Gold: Rs 1,39,650
- 100 grams 24K Gold: Rs 15,23,500
- Market Trend: Stable to mildly bullish
- Investor Sentiment: Positive amid inflation concerns
Check City-Wise Gold Rate Today (per 10 grams)
Delhi Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,250/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,980/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,441/g
Mumbai Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Chennai Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,437/g
- 22K Gold: ₹14,150/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,810/g
Bangalore Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Hyderabad Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Kolkata Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Kerala Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Pune Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,235/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,965/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,426/g
Ahmedabad Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,240/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,970/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,431/g
Vadodara Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: ₹15,240/g
- 22K Gold: ₹13,970/g
- 18K Gold: ₹11,431/g
Jaipur Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: Around ₹15,250/g
- 22K Gold: Around ₹13,980/g
- 18K Gold: Around ₹11,440/g
Lucknow Gold Rate Today
- 24K Gold: Around ₹15,240/g
- 22K Gold: Around ₹13,970/g
- 18K Gold: Around ₹11,430/g
International Gold Rates Today
- Spot Gold: USD 4,714.41
- Weekly Low: Slightly below USD 4,680
- Trend: Mild bullish momentum
- Inflation fears continue supporting prices
- Strong US dollar limiting aggressive upside
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.