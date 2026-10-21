Gold and Silver Prices Today: Prices fall at market opening; check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in the Middle East last week amid attacks and ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing oil prices higher. United States President Donald Trump lifted additional tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian energy. Amid this, the gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday, the third trading day of the week. The decline was witnessed in both global and domestic markets. Let’s take a look at the latest rates.
On Comex, the international commodities market, both gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday, October 21, the third trading day of the week. At around 9 am, gold prices on Comex fell by up to 0.06%, bringing the price to $4,149.20 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver prices on Comex declined by up to 0.54%, with the metal trading at $57.685 per ounce.
|City
|24-Carat Gold (10g)
|22-Carat Gold (10g)
|18-Carat Gold (10g)
|Delhi
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Mumbai
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Kolkata
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Chennai
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Patna
|₹146,130
|₹133,950
|₹109,610
|Lucknow
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Meerut
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Kanpur
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Ayodhya
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Aligarh
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Moradabad
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Mirzapur
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Jhansi
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Mathura
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Gorakhpur
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Bareilly
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Prayagraj
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Varanasi
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Ghaziabad
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Noida
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Gurugram
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Chandigarh
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Jaipur
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Ludhiana
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Guwahati
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Jalgaon
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Indore
|₹146,130
|₹133,950
|₹109,610
|Bhopal
|₹146,130
|₹133,950
|₹109,610
|Ahmedabad
|₹146,130
|₹133,950
|₹109,610
|Vadodara
|₹146,130
|₹133,950
|₹109,610
|Surat
|₹146,130
|₹133,950
|₹109,610
|Pune
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Nagpur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Nashik
|₹146,110
|₹133,930
|₹109,590
|Bengaluru
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Bhubaneswar
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Cuttack
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Amravati
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Visakhapatnam
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Mysuru
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Vijayawada
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Coimbatore
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Mangaluru
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Madurai
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Raipur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Belagavi
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Rajahmundry
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Hyderabad
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Davanagere
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Ballari
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Salem
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Vellore
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Guntur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Nellore
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Kakinada
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Tirupati
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Kadapa
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Anantapur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Warangal
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Nizamabad
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Khammam
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Berhampur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Rourkela
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Rajkot
|₹146,130
|₹133,950
|₹109,610
|Vasai-Virar
|₹146,110
|₹133,930
|₹109,590
|Aurangabad
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Solapur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Bhiwandi
|₹146,110
|₹133,930
|₹109,590
|Kolhapur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Latur
|₹146,110
|₹133,930
|₹109,590
|Tiruppur
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Tirunelveli
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Tiruchirappalli
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Sambalpur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Erode
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Kochi
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Thane
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Amritsar
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Nagercoil
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Thanjavur
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Goa
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Karur
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Kumbakonam
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Namakkal
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Agra
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Dharmapuri
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Dindigul
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Thoothukudi
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Cuddalore
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Kanchipuram
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Krishnagiri
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Viluppuram
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Kovilpatti
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Tiruvannamalai
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Hosur
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Karaikudi
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Pudukkottai
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Ramanathapuram
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Ambur
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Kanniyakumari
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Nagapattinam
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Virudhunagar
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Kallakurichi
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Pollachi
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Arcot
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Palani
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Ariyalur
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Mohali
|₹146,230
|₹134,050
|₹109,710
|Paramakudi
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Perambalur
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Jayankondam
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Kodaikanal
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Ooty
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Rameswaram
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Sivaganga
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Tiruvarur
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Thrissur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Puducherry
|₹147,170
|₹134,900
|₹110,850
|Chitradurga
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Gadag
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Bagalkot
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Mandya
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Bhadravati
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Kolar
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Tumakuru
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Kollam
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Alappuzha
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Kottayam
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Palakkad
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Malappuram
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Kozhikode
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
|Kannur
|₹146,080
|₹133,900
|₹109,560
Gold prices rose in the domestic market amid increased demand during the festive season and a positive trend in international markets. Since markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra, the previous trading session was Monday, when gold prices in Delhi’s bullion market increased by ₹400 to ₹1,50,300 per 10 grams.
Gold prices also registered gains in the futures market. According to market experts, retail demand for gold could increase further ahead of Diwali, potentially providing support to prices.
In Delhi’s bullion market, the price of gold with 99.9 percent purity rose by Rs 400 on Monday to Rs 1,50,300 per 10 grams. It was priced at Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams on Friday. These prices include all applicable taxes. In the international market, spot gold was trading at $4,175.57 per ounce, with little change. Improved festive demand and support from global markets helped strengthen domestic gold prices.
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