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Gold and Silver Prices Today: Prices fall at market opening; check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell by just ₹270 to trade at ₹1,46,500 per 10 grams (gold price today). Meanwhile, silver futures declined by ₹1,144 to ₹2,10,897 per kilogram (silver price today).

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: October 21, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
gold price
Gold Rate Today

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in the Middle East last week amid attacks and ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing oil prices higher. United States President Donald Trump lifted additional tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian energy. Amid this, the gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday, the third trading day of the week. The decline was witnessed in both global and domestic markets. Let’s take a look at the latest rates.

On Comex, the international commodities market, both gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday, October 21, the third trading day of the week. At around 9 am, gold prices on Comex fell by up to 0.06%, bringing the price to $4,149.20 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver prices on Comex declined by up to 0.54%, with the metal trading at $57.685 per ounce.

Read more: Gold Price Today, September 16: Yellow Metal Rises 0.65% - Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat

City-Wise Gold Prices: 24-Carat, 22-Carat and 18-Carat Gold Rates Across India (Per 10 Grams)

City 24-Carat Gold (10g) 22-Carat Gold (10g) 18-Carat Gold (10g)
Delhi ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Mumbai ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Kolkata ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Chennai ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Patna ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610
Lucknow ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Meerut ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Kanpur ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Ayodhya ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Aligarh ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Moradabad ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Mirzapur ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Jhansi ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Mathura ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Gorakhpur ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Bareilly ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Prayagraj ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Varanasi ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Ghaziabad ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Noida ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Gurugram ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Chandigarh ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Jaipur ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Ludhiana ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Guwahati ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Jalgaon ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Indore ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610
Bhopal ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610
Ahmedabad ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610
Vadodara ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610
Surat ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610
Pune ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Nagpur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Nashik ₹146,110 ₹133,930 ₹109,590
Bengaluru ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Bhubaneswar ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Cuttack ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Amravati ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Visakhapatnam ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Mysuru ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Vijayawada ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Coimbatore ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Mangaluru ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Madurai ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Raipur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Belagavi ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Rajahmundry ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Hyderabad ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Davanagere ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Ballari ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Salem ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Vellore ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Guntur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Nellore ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Kakinada ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Tirupati ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Kadapa ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Anantapur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Warangal ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Nizamabad ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Khammam ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Berhampur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Rourkela ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Rajkot ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610
Vasai-Virar ₹146,110 ₹133,930 ₹109,590
Aurangabad ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Solapur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Bhiwandi ₹146,110 ₹133,930 ₹109,590
Kolhapur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Latur ₹146,110 ₹133,930 ₹109,590
Tiruppur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Tirunelveli ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Tiruchirappalli ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Sambalpur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Erode ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Kochi ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Thane ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Amritsar ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Nagercoil ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Thiruvananthapuram ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Thanjavur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Goa ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Karur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Kumbakonam ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Namakkal ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Agra ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Dharmapuri ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Dindigul ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Thoothukudi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Cuddalore ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Kanchipuram ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Krishnagiri ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Viluppuram ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Kovilpatti ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Tiruvannamalai ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Hosur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Karaikudi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Pudukkottai ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Ramanathapuram ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Ambur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Kanniyakumari ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Nagapattinam ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Virudhunagar ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Kallakurichi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Pollachi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Arcot ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Palani ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Ariyalur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Mohali ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710
Paramakudi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Perambalur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Jayankondam ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Kodaikanal ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Ooty ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Rameswaram ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Sivaganga ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Tiruvarur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Thrissur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Puducherry ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850
Chitradurga ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Gadag ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Bagalkot ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Mandya ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Bhadravati ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Kolar ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Tumakuru ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Kollam ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Alappuzha ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Kottayam ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Palakkad ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Malappuram ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Kozhikode ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560
Kannur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560

How Did Gold Prices Perform on the Previous Trading Day?

Gold prices rose in the domestic market amid increased demand during the festive season and a positive trend in international markets. Since markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra, the previous trading session was Monday, when gold prices in Delhi’s bullion market increased by ₹400 to ₹1,50,300 per 10 grams.

Gold prices also registered gains in the futures market. According to market experts, retail demand for gold could increase further ahead of Diwali, potentially providing support to prices.

In Delhi’s bullion market, the price of gold with 99.9 percent purity rose by Rs 400 on Monday to Rs 1,50,300 per 10 grams. It was priced at Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams on Friday. These prices include all applicable taxes. In the international market, spot gold was trading at $4,175.57 per ounce, with little change. Improved festive demand and support from global markets helped strengthen domestic gold prices.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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