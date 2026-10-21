Gold and Silver Prices Today: Prices fall at market opening; check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell by just ₹270 to trade at ₹1,46,500 per 10 grams (gold price today). Meanwhile, silver futures declined by ₹1,144 to ₹2,10,897 per kilogram (silver price today).

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Gold Rate Today

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in the Middle East last week amid attacks and ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing oil prices higher. United States President Donald Trump lifted additional tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian energy. Amid this, the gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday, the third trading day of the week. The decline was witnessed in both global and domestic markets. Let’s take a look at the latest rates.

On Comex, the international commodities market, both gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday, October 21, the third trading day of the week. At around 9 am, gold prices on Comex fell by up to 0.06%, bringing the price to $4,149.20 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver prices on Comex declined by up to 0.54%, with the metal trading at $57.685 per ounce.

City-Wise Gold Prices: 24-Carat, 22-Carat and 18-Carat Gold Rates Across India (Per 10 Grams)

City 24-Carat Gold (10g) 22-Carat Gold (10g) 18-Carat Gold (10g) Delhi ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Mumbai ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Kolkata ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Chennai ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Patna ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610 Lucknow ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Meerut ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Kanpur ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Ayodhya ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Aligarh ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Moradabad ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Mirzapur ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Jhansi ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Mathura ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Gorakhpur ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Bareilly ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Prayagraj ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Varanasi ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Ghaziabad ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Noida ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Gurugram ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Chandigarh ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Jaipur ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Ludhiana ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Guwahati ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Jalgaon ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Indore ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610 Bhopal ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610 Ahmedabad ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610 Vadodara ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610 Surat ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610 Pune ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Nagpur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Nashik ₹146,110 ₹133,930 ₹109,590 Bengaluru ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Bhubaneswar ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Cuttack ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Amravati ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Visakhapatnam ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Mysuru ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Vijayawada ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Coimbatore ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Mangaluru ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Madurai ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Raipur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Belagavi ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Rajahmundry ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Hyderabad ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Davanagere ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Ballari ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Salem ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Vellore ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Guntur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Nellore ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Kakinada ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Tirupati ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Kadapa ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Anantapur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Warangal ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Nizamabad ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Khammam ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Berhampur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Rourkela ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Rajkot ₹146,130 ₹133,950 ₹109,610 Vasai-Virar ₹146,110 ₹133,930 ₹109,590 Aurangabad ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Solapur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Bhiwandi ₹146,110 ₹133,930 ₹109,590 Kolhapur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Latur ₹146,110 ₹133,930 ₹109,590 Tiruppur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Tirunelveli ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Tiruchirappalli ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Sambalpur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Erode ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Kochi ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Thane ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Amritsar ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Nagercoil ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Thiruvananthapuram ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Thanjavur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Goa ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Karur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Kumbakonam ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Namakkal ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Agra ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Dharmapuri ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Dindigul ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Thoothukudi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Cuddalore ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Kanchipuram ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Krishnagiri ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Viluppuram ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Kovilpatti ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Tiruvannamalai ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Hosur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Karaikudi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Pudukkottai ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Ramanathapuram ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Ambur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Kanniyakumari ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Nagapattinam ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Virudhunagar ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Kallakurichi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Pollachi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Arcot ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Palani ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Ariyalur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Mohali ₹146,230 ₹134,050 ₹109,710 Paramakudi ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Perambalur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Jayankondam ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Kodaikanal ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Ooty ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Rameswaram ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Sivaganga ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Tiruvarur ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Thrissur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Puducherry ₹147,170 ₹134,900 ₹110,850 Chitradurga ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Gadag ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Bagalkot ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Mandya ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Bhadravati ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Kolar ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Tumakuru ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Kollam ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Alappuzha ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Kottayam ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Palakkad ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Malappuram ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Kozhikode ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560 Kannur ₹146,080 ₹133,900 ₹109,560

How Did Gold Prices Perform on the Previous Trading Day?

Gold prices rose in the domestic market amid increased demand during the festive season and a positive trend in international markets. Since markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra, the previous trading session was Monday, when gold prices in Delhi’s bullion market increased by ₹400 to ₹1,50,300 per 10 grams.

Gold prices also registered gains in the futures market. According to market experts, retail demand for gold could increase further ahead of Diwali, potentially providing support to prices.

In Delhi’s bullion market, the price of gold with 99.9 percent purity rose by Rs 400 on Monday to Rs 1,50,300 per 10 grams. It was priced at Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams on Friday. These prices include all applicable taxes. In the international market, spot gold was trading at $4,175.57 per ounce, with little change. Improved festive demand and support from global markets helped strengthen domestic gold prices.