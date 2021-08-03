New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 47,380. Meanwhile, silver price went up Rs 50 per kg. One kg of silver will cost you Rs 67,900. In the international market, gold price also fell. Spot gold fell by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,810.96 per ounce and the US gold futures dropped 0.5 per cent to USD 1,813.40.Also Read - RedmiBook Series to Launch Today: Check India Price, Features, How to Watch Livestream, All You Need to Know

Gold Rates in India Today

Gold Price in Mumbai is Rs 47,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 47,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,330 per 10 gram 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,230 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 47,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with the rate at jewellery shops.