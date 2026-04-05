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Gold Price Today, April 5: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

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Gold Price Today, April 5: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

The COMEX gold price finished at $4,679.70/oz, while the MCX gold rate ended at Rs 1,49,650 per 10 gm. So, the gold price in India is around ₹31,000, or 17% below the record high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 gm.

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New Delhi: Gold prices continue to draw attention as buyers and investors closely monitor daily fluctuations across major jewellery brands. According to the reports, the latest 22K and 24K gold prices for April 5, 2026, show minor variations among leading jewellers such as Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers and Joyalukkas. At the same time, benchmark rates released by India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) provide a broader view of overall market trends. As of April 4, Tanishq’s price for 22k gold jewellery was Rs 13,875 per gram, in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Kalyan Jewellers’ latest price for 22k gold jewellery is Rs 13,835per gram as of April 4, 2026, in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ latest price for 22k gold jewellery is Rs 13,835 per gram as of April 4, 2026, in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The COMEX gold price finished at $4,679.70/oz, while the MCX gold rate ended at Rs 1,49,650 per 10 gm. So, the gold price in India is around ₹31,000, or 17% below the record high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 gm.

Gold Price Today, April 5 Live:

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