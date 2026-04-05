  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Price Today, April 5: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad
live

Gold Price Today, April 5: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

The COMEX gold price finished at $4,679.70/oz, while the MCX gold rate ended at Rs 1,49,650 per 10 gm. So, the gold price in India is around ₹31,000, or 17% below the record high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 gm.

Published date india.com Updated: April 5, 2026 10:55 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold Price Today, April 5: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad
Gold Price Today Live

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to draw attention as buyers and investors closely monitor daily fluctuations across major jewellery brands. According to the reports, the latest 22K and 24K gold prices for April 5, 2026, show minor variations among leading jewellers such as Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers and Joyalukkas. At the same time, benchmark rates released by India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) provide a broader view of overall market trends. As of April 4, Tanishq’s price for 22k gold jewellery was Rs 13,875 per gram, in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Kalyan Jewellers’ latest price for 22k gold jewellery is Rs 13,835per gram as of April 4, 2026, in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ latest price for 22k gold jewellery is Rs 13,835 per gram as of April 4, 2026, in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The COMEX gold price finished at $4,679.70/oz, while the MCX gold rate ended at Rs 1,49,650 per 10 gm. So, the gold price in India is around ₹31,000, or 17% below the record high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 gm.

Gold Price Today, April 5 Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 5, 2026 10:06 AM IST

    Gold Price Today, April 5 Live: US President Donald Trump has once again warned Iran. He reminded them of the April 6 deadline…and said that if they miss it, they will show Iran what hell is. Trump, who had previously set a 10-day deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz, reminded them of it.

  • Apr 5, 2026 9:47 AM IST

    Gold Price Today, April 5 Live: The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 1,52,260. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,39,572. The price of 18-carat gold is trading at Rs. 1,14,191. The price of a kilo of silver is also Rs. 2,37,774.

  • Apr 5, 2026 8:56 AM IST

    Gold And Silver Prices in Chennai

    24 karat gold price in Chennai- Rs 1,49,920/ 10 grams

    22 karat gold price in Chennai- Rs 1,37,427/10 grams

    Silver price in Chennai- Rs 2,33,600/kg

  • Apr 5, 2026 8:44 AM IST

    Gold And Silver Prices In Bengaluru

    24 karat gold price in Bengaluru- Rs 1,49,600/ 10 grams

    22 karat gold price in Bengaluru- Rs 1,37,133/10 grams

    Silver price in Bengaluru – Rs 2,33,100/kg

  • Apr 5, 2026 8:36 AM IST

    Gold And Silver Prices In Mumbai

    24 karat gold price in Mumbai- Rs 1,49,480/ 10 grams

    22 karat gold price in Mumbai- Rs 1,37,023/10 grams

    Silver price in Mumbai – Rs 2,32,920/kg

  • Apr 5, 2026 8:27 AM IST

    Gold And Silver Prices In New Delhi

    24 karat gold price in Delhi – Rs 1,49,220/ 10 grams

    22 karat gold price in Delhi – Rs 1,36,785/10 grams

    Silver price in Delhi – Rs 2,32,520/kg

  • Apr 5, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Gold Price Today, April 5 Live: According to data on India Bullions, 24 karat gold was priced Rs 1,49,750 per 10 grams at 9 am on Saturday, while 22 karat gold cost Rs 1,37,271 per 10 grams. Further, the silver price stood at Rs 2,33,340 per kg

  • Apr 5, 2026 7:51 AM IST

    Gold Price Today, April 5 Live: MCX May Gold Futures closed at Rs 1,48,101, down 0.03 percent, while Silver May Futures fell 4.48% to Rs 2,32,600 on Friday. Notably, MCX India is closed today, Sunday, April 5, 2026.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.