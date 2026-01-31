Home

Gold Price DROP: MCX Gold slips to Rs 1.69 lakh per 10 grams on January 31, Check City-Wise Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

It is important to note that the gold prices declined from yesterday’s record highs, with 24K down Rs 965 and 22K down Rs 885 per gram.

Gold Price Today, 31 January 2026: In a major development ahead of Budget 2026, the gold prices in India corrected sharply on Saturday. This has given a significant portion of the previous day’s historic gains. According to the reports, the massive decline was triggered by profit-taking and a firmer US dollar following the nomination of a new Federal Reserve Chair, dampening demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold Price Today (31 January 2026)

24K Gold: ₹16,934 per gram

22K Gold: ₹15,524 per gram

18K Gold: ₹12,704 per gram

MCX Gold trades near ₹1.69 lakh per 10g after failing to hold the ₹1.78 lakh level.

Gold Rate Today: Sharp Correction After Record Rally



24K Gold yesterday: ₹17,900 per gram (-₹965 today)

22K Gold yesterday: ₹16,410 per gram (-₹885 today)

Market correction driven by a firmer US dollar and hawkish Fed expectations. Investors are reassessing positions after the unprecedented price surge.

Gold Price Today: MCX Gold & Silver Prices in India



MCX Gold (Feb 5): ₹1,69,200 per 10g

MCX Silver (Mar 5): ₹4,05,000 per kg

Both precious metals faced selling pressure in line with global spot markets.

Gold Prices in Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹16,920 per gram

22K Gold: ₹15,510 per gram

18K Gold: ₹12,690 per gram

Price decrease from yesterday is ₹965 (24K), ₹885 (22K), and ₹724 (18K).

Gold Rate Today in Delhi

24K Gold: ₹16,934 per gram

22K Gold: ₹15,524 per gram

18K Gold: ₹12,704 per gram

Gold Prices in Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹16,920 per gram

22K Gold: ₹15,510 per gram

18K Gold: ₹12,690 per gram

Gold Prices in Chennai

24K Gold: ₹17,673 per gram

22K Gold: ₹16,200 per gram

18K Gold: ₹13,254 per gram

Gold Rate in Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹16,920 per gram

22K Gold: ₹15,510 per gram

18K Gold: ₹12,690 per gram

Retail buying interest subdued following the sharp price drop.

Gold prices saw a sharp pullback in international markets, retreating from the record high of nearly USD 5,626 per ounce set earlier this week.

