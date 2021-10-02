Gold Price Today: Gold rates on Saturday were up by Rs 3,500 per 100 grams. Following the hike, the rate of 100 gram 22-carat gold was Rs 4,55,500, the Good Returns Website showed. The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 45,200 per 10 gram.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops by Whopping Rs 6,100; Check Gold Price in Your City

According to the Good Returns Website, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 45,550 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai it is Rs 45,470. In Chennai, the precious metal is being sold at Rs 43,920. In cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 45,150 and 44,280 (for 10 grams of 22-carat gold) respectively.

Gold Prices Today: Check City-Wise Gold Rates Here

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 43,920 Rs 47,910 Bangalore Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Delhi Rs 45,550 Rs 49,700 Mumbai Rs 45,470 Rs 46,470 Kerala Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Patna Rs 44,760 Rs 47,920 Nagpur Rs 45,470 Rs 46,470 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,920 Rs 47,690 Ahmedabad Rs 44,280 Rs 47,400