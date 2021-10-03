New Delhi: Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal rise of Rs 100 on Sunday. While the price of 22-carat gold was ₹4,54,900 per 100 gram, and the same for 24-carat gold stands at ₹4, 64,900, showed the Good Returns Website. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,480 per 10 gram. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 02 October 2021: Yellow Metal Witnesses BIG Change; Check Revised Rates In Your City

The price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 45,560 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai it is priced at Rs 45,490. In Chennai, the precious metal is being sold at Rs 43,880. The price for the 22-carat gold has also seen a surge in Bengaluru, Kerala. In these cities, the gold prices for 22-carat gold stood at ₹43,510 per 10 gram.

Yesterday, the price for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in Delhi was Rs 45,550 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai it was trading at Rs 45,470.

Gold Prices Today: Check City-Wise Gold Rates Here

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 43,880 Rs 47,870 Bangalore Rs 43,510 Rs 47,470 Delhi Rs 45,560 Rs 49,720 Mumbai Rs 45,490 Rs 46,490 Kerala Rs 43,510 Rs 47,470 Patna Rs 44,780 Rs 47,940 Nagpur Rs 45,490 Rs 46,490 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,940 Rs 47,710 Ahmedabad Rs 44,300 Rs 47,420