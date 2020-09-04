New Delhi: Following decline in global prices, gold prices on Friday plunged Rs 500 to Rs 54,110 per 10 gram, while silver tumbled from Rs 67,200 to Rs 65,600 per kg. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 54,600 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Also Read - Gold Price Today August 17: Price of Yellow Metal in Delhi Rises by Rs 340, Silver Jumps Rs 1306

While Delhiites will have to pay Rs 49,600, Mumbaikars have to pay Rs 49,340 for 10 gram of 22-carat gold. The prices of gold in Delhi and Mumbaui are slashed by Rs 400 and Rs 200 respectively. In Kolkata and Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold is 49,990 and Rs 48,770 for 10 gram 22-carat gold respectively.

Notably, prices for gold in India vary across different parts due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.