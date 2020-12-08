New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday jumped to Rs 50,064 from Rs 49,340 per 10 gram on Tuesday, while silver fell to Rs 65,370 per kg. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities. Also Read - Gold Price Falls By Rs 104 to Rs 48,703; Silver Declines By Rs 736

City 22-carat gold 24-carat gold Chennai Rs 47,330 Rs 51,630 Mumbai Rs 48,330 Rs 49,330 Delhi Rs 48,060 Rs 52,430 Ahmedabad Rs 48,710 Rs 50,710 Kolkata Rs 47,560 Rs 50,660 Lucknow Rs 48,060 Rs 52,430

Earlier on Monday, Gold prices were declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital in line with weak global prices of the precious metal.

Silver also dipped Rs 736 to Rs 62,621 per kg. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,836 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.92 per ounce.