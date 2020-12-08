New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday jumped to Rs 50,064 from Rs 49,340 per 10 gram on Tuesday, while silver fell to Rs 65,370 per kg. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities. Also Read - Gold Price Falls By Rs 104 to Rs 48,703; Silver Declines By Rs 736
|City
|22-carat gold
|24-carat gold
|Chennai
|Rs 47,330
|Rs 51,630
|Mumbai
|Rs 48,330
|Rs 49,330
|Delhi
|Rs 48,060
|Rs 52,430
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,710
|Rs 50,710
|Kolkata
|Rs 47,560
|Rs 50,660
|Lucknow
|Rs 48,060
|Rs 52,430
Earlier on Monday, Gold prices were declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital in line with weak global prices of the precious metal.
Silver also dipped Rs 736 to Rs 62,621 per kg. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,836 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.92 per ounce.