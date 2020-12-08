New Delhi:  Gold prices on Tuesday jumped to Rs 50,064 from Rs 49,340  per 10 gram on Tuesday, while silver fell to Rs  65,370 per kg. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities. Also Read - Gold Price Falls By Rs 104 to Rs 48,703; Silver Declines By Rs 736

City22-carat gold24-carat gold
ChennaiRs 47,330Rs 51,630
MumbaiRs 48,330Rs 49,330
DelhiRs 48,060Rs 52,430
AhmedabadRs 48,710Rs 50,710
KolkataRs 47,560Rs 50,660
LucknowRs 48,060Rs 52,430

Earlier on Monday, Gold prices were declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital in line with weak global prices of the precious metal.

Silver also dipped Rs 736 to Rs 62,621 per kg. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,836 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.92 per ounce.