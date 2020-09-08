New Delhi: Gold prices soared to Rs 54,160 from 54,120 per 10 gm, while silver climbed to Rs 68,100 from Rs 67,210 on Tuesday. Also Read - Gold Prices Today 04 September 2020: Yellow Metal Plunges to Rs 54,110 Per 10 Gram | Check Out 22-Carat Gold Prices in Major Cities Here

In Delhi and Mumbai customers have to pay Rs 49,660 and Rs 49,600 respectively for per 10 gm of 22-carat gold. In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold jumped to Rs 48,860, while the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 53,300 per 10 gm, , according to the Good Returns website. Due to excise duty, taxes, and making charges, Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal. Check out 22-Carat Gold Prices in Major Cities

Chennai ₹48,860 Mumbai ₹49,600 Delhi ₹49,660 Kolkata ₹50,230 Bangalore ₹48,160 Hyderabad ₹48,860 Kerala ₹46,910 Pune ₹49,600 Vadaodara ₹49,600 Ahmedabad ₹49,600

Similarly, the price of 24-carat of 10 gram gold also witnessed a hike. For Delhiites and Mumbaikars, the price was Rs 54,160 and Rs 50,590 respectively for per 10 gm of 24-carat gold.

Earlier on Monday, Gold prices were rose by Rs 258 to Rs 51,877 per 10 grams in the national capital supported by rupee depreciation. The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,619 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also gained Rs 837 to Rs 69,448 per kg, from Rs 68,611 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 73.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, gold and silver both were trading flat at USD 1,932 per ounce and USD 26.93 per ounce, respectively.