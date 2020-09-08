New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday slipped below Rs 51,000 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), following weakness in the international spot prices as the US dollar strengthened in late trading yesterday. Also Read - Gold Prices Today 04 September 2020: Yellow Metal Plunges to Rs 54,110 Per 10 Gram | Check Out 22-Carat Gold Prices in Major Cities Here

ON MCX, gold futures were down 0.5% to ₹50,803 per 10 gram, whereas Silver futures fell 0.6% to ₹67,850 per kg.

Due to excise duty, taxes, and making charges, Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal.

Check out 22-Carat Gold Prices in Major Cities

Chennai ₹48,860 Mumbai ₹49,600 Delhi ₹49,660 Kolkata ₹50,230 Bangalore ₹48,160 Hyderabad ₹48,860 Kerala ₹46,910 Pune ₹49,600 Vadaodara ₹49,600 Ahmedabad ₹49,600

Both silver and gold had showed positive trends in the domestic markets on Monday amid weakness in the rupee.

Yesterday, Gold prices were rose by Rs 258 to Rs 51,877 per 10 grams in the national capital supported by rupee depreciation. The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,619 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also gained Rs 837 to Rs 69,448 per kg, from Rs 68,611 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 73.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, gold and silver both were trading flat at USD 1,932 per ounce and USD 26.93 per ounce, respectively.