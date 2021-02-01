Gold Price Today 1 February 2021: Ahead of budget 2021 presentation by Nirmala Sitharaman, gold price in India today fell to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm from Rs 48,800. Silver, on the other hand, soared to 69,800 per kg, stated Good Returns website. It must be noted that gold jewellery prices across India may differ due to excise duty and state taxes. Also Read - Budget 2021 Expectations LIVE: Here's How Sitharaman's Budget is Likely to Impact Aam Aadmi’s Pocket

Notably, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget 2021 in Parliament at 11 AM today. Gold traders will be on the lookout for any announcement on import duty. They will also be keeping an eye on the US stimulus front to see if there is any progress.

Here are the latest gold prices for physical buying in India as on Saturday in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru:

City 22 karat gold (per 10 gm) 24 karat gold (per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 47, 970 Rs 52,320 Mumbai Rs 48,970 Rs 48,970 Kolkata Rs 48,340 Rs 51,040 Chennai Rs 46,570 Rs 50,790 Bengaluru Rs 45,820 Rs 49,960

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Chairman Ashish Pethe told news agency PTI, “We urge the government to reduce the customs duty to 4 per cent from the current 12.5 per cent. If the tax rate is not kept at this level, it will encourage smuggling and encourage people to do unorganised business.”