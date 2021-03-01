Gold Price Today, 1 March 2021: Gold price on Monday (1 March 2021) dropped marginally by Rs 10 to Rs 45,920 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold raising the demand from jewellery buyers. At the same time, silver cost went up slightly to Rs 67,510 for 1 kg, according to the Good Returns website. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Witness Volatility Throughout The Week, Remain Below ₹50,000

Gold and silver remained volatile throughout last week due to the recovery in international prices. Gold price has declined by over Rs 10,000 or 18 per cent per 10 gm in the last 6 months from Rs 56,200 per 10 gm in August last year. Silver, on the other hand, had gained 0.8% to Rs 69,590 on Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). Also Read - Gold Prices Today: Gold Rate Slips to Lowest This Month, Declines to Rs 46,750 Per 10 Gram. Check Rate in Your City

Gold price in major cities:

In New Delhi, 22-carat gold today costs Rs 44,810 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai it is priced at Rs 44,920. Similarly, gold price in Chennai is Rs 43,310 for 10 grams and in Kolkata, gold costs Rs 45,330 per 10 grams. In Bangalore, gold is priced at Rs 43,050 for 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Price Today 25 February 2021: Yellow Metal Falls Again | Check Rates in Major Cities Here

Massive Surge in Demand:

Following the fall, there was a massive surge in buying and demand of gold across the country. Speaking to Reuters, a wholesaler from Kolkata said that people are happy with the current price, following which there is good demand for jewelry from retail buyers.