New Delhi: According to updates from HDFC Securities, the prices of gold marginally went up by Rs 37 to Rs 51,389 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in line with a positive global trend. Also Read - Gold Price Today 30 September 2020: Price of Yellow Metal Falls by Rs 26, Silver Declines by Rs 201

In the earlier trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,352 per 10 gram. Stronger rupee, however, kept upside limited in the precious metal. Also Read - Man Tries To Smuggle 40-Grams Gold Inside His N95 Face Mask, Arrested at Kozhikode Airport

On the other hand, the silver prices, however, declined Rs 915 to Rs 61,423 per kilogram from Rs 62,338 per kilogram in the previous trade. Also Read - Gold Prices Today, 14th September 2020: Yellow Metal Rates Drops Slightly to Rs 52,465 Per 10 gm, Silver Climbs by Rs 222

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were marginally up by Rs 37 as stronger rupee kept upside limited,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee strengthened by 63 paise and closed for the day at 73.13 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as positive domestic equities and weak American currency buoyed investor sentiments.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,895 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 23.60 per ounce.

Gold prices traded higher on Thursday on uncertainty over US stimulus and dollar fluctuations, Patel added.

(With inputs from PTI)