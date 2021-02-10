Gold Price Today 10 February 2021: Registering a rise of Rs 10, the 24-carat gold price on Wednesday rose to Rs 47,900 per 10 gram in India. Gold was being sold at Rs 47,890 yesterday. Meanwhile, silver price registered a slump today as it was being been sold at Rs 69,000 per kg as against yesterday’s price of Rs 70, 200, said Good Returns website. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 9 February 2021: Gold Rates Surge After 5-day Dip | Check Price in Your City

In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was recorded at Rs 46,810 per 10 gram. In Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold was recorded at Rs 46,900 per 10 gram while in Kolkata, the price of 22k gold was at Rs 47,320. Similarly, in Chennai, the price of 22k gold was Rs 45, 380. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 8 February 2021: Check Price of 22k Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

It must be noted that gold jewellery prices across India may differ due to excise duty and state taxes. Also Read - Gold Price Today 2 February 2021: Yellow Metals Fall Sharply Post Budget Announcements | Check Rates in Major Cities Here

Gold Price Today in Major Cities:

On MCX, the precious metal has witnessed a fall of more than 2 per cent this year, while it has dipped more than Rs 7,000 from the all-time high rate of August last year.

In the international market, the gold rate rose to 0.25 percent to USD 1,842.40 per ounce today. It must be noted that in the past 1 month, the performance of gold has decreased by 0.41 percent.