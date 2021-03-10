Gold Price Today, 10 March 2021: Prices of gold registered a decline on Wednesday. The prices of 10-gram 22-carat gold dipped to Rs 43,430 as against yesterday’s Rs 43,680, the Good Returns website showed. Prices of 24-carat gold (10 grams) also showed a decrease today. The 24-carat gold (10 gms) is being sold at Rs 44,430 today while the price was 44,680 yesterday. Likewise, 24 carat-gold (100 grams) showed a decline of Rs 2,500 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 4,44,300 today, according to Good returns. Also Read - SBI SME Gold Loan: Get Loan up to Rs 50 Lakh at 'Attractive' Interest Rate Without Any Financial Document | Details Here

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold (10 gms) was registered to be Rs 47,780 while the 22-carat gold (10 gms) is being sold at Rs Rs 43,800. In Mumbai, the 24-carat gold (10 gms) today dipped to Rs 44,430 and the 22-carat gold (10 gms) is being sold at Rs 43,430.

Notably, gold and silver jewelry prices vary across India due to excise duty and state taxes. Check rates of 22 kt and 22 kt gold in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other cities here.

In the previous trade, gold continued its northward trend with prices witnessing a marginal hike for the third straight day. The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold had risen by Rs 160 to Rs 43,680.