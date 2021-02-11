Gold Price Today, 11 February 2021: Price of gold on Thursday rose further by 0.02 per cent from Rs 47,890 per 10 grams to Rs 48,010 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold, according to Good Return website. Meanwhile, silver price was also trading higher Rs 69,000 per kg. Gold rates in India differ from city to city due to variable excise duty, state taxes and making charges in jewellery stores. Also Read - Gold Price Today 10 February 2021: Check Rates of 24k, 22k Gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai & Other Cities

In New Delhi, 22-k gold today is priced at Rs 46,910 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai gold price increased to Rs 47,020 per 10gm. Similarly, gold price in Chennai fell by Rs 150 to Rs 45,210 per 10gm and in Bangalore, it dropped Rs 44,760 per 10gm. In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-k gold is Rs 47,350.

Check gold price in major cities in India:

In the previous session on MCX, 24-carat gold price was recorded at Rs 48,010, while the price for 22-carat gold was Rs 47,010 for 10 grams. In the international market, the gold rate surged by 0.25 per cent to USD 1,842.40 per ounce, nearing its one-week peak rate. Over the past one month, however, gold futures have decreased by 0.41 percent.