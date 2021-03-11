Gold Price Today, 11 March 2021: Gold Prices on Thursday remained unchanged. While 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 43,430 and the same quantity in 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 44,430, the Good Returns website showed. The rate of 100 grams 22-carat gold is Rs 4,34,300 and the price of 24-carat 100 grams gold is Rs 4,44,300. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 10 March 2021: Gold Rates Show Decline. Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Cities

In Mumbai, you can buy 22-carat gold (10 grams) for Rs 43,430 and 24-carat gold (10 grams) for Rs 44,430. Meanwhile, in Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold showed a rise of Rs 150 (Rs ₹43,950), taking the price of gold at Rs 43,800. The 24-carat gold (10 grams) registered a rise of Rs 170. The price of 10-gram 24-kt gold stands at Rs 47,950 today.

Notably, gold and silver jewelry prices vary across India due to excise duty and state taxes. Check rates of 22 kt and 22 kt gold in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other cities here.

In the previous trade, gold registered a slight decline with the prices of 10-gram 22-carat gold dipping to Rs 43,430 as against Rs 43,680 on March 9.