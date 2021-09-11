New Delhi: Gold prices on Saturday witnessed a marginal increase but remained below Rs 50,000 per 10 grams. The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 70 to Rs 46,070 from Rs 46,000 yesterday, according to the Good Returns website. Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Gold prices continue to hover below the USD 1,800 level, pressured by a stronger US dollar, and Fed officials comment signaling a tapering action before the end of this year.”Also Read - 'Like 9/11, Air India's Flight Will be Blown up', Security Beefed Up at Delhi's IGI Airport After Threat Call

Gold and silver prices in major Indian cities Also Read - Delhi-London Air India Flight Delayed After Swarm of Ants Found in Business Class

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,250 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai it was trading at 46,070. Due to excise duty and state taxes, gold and silver jewellery prices vary across India. Also Read - SpiceJet Employees Protest At Delhi Airport Over Salary Issues; Airline Says Issue Resolved

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 44,510 Rs 48,560 Kolkata Rs 46,550 Rs 49,250 Bengaluru Rs 44,100 Rs 48,110 Pune Rs 45,280 Rs 48,730 Hyderabad Rs 44,100 Rs 48,110 Ahmedabad Rs 45,380 Rs 47,380 Lucknow Rs 46,250 Rs 50,450 Kerala Rs 44,100 Rs 48,110

The above gold rates are indicative and do not include levies like GST and TCS. For the exact rates, readers are advised to contact their local jewellers.