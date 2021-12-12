New Delhi: Gold Price in India fell by Rs 60 per 10 grams of gold. After this fall, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can today be bought at Rs 46,790. Yesterday, the rate for the same was Rs 46,850. On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell to Rs 47,790 from Rs 47,850 a day earlier, according to data given on goodreturn’s website.Also Read - Humanity Restored! Honest Auto Driver Returns Bag Containing Gold Jewellery & Rs 75,000 Cash

According to Moneycontrol, rising inflation worries in the USA and the uncertainty around Federal Reserve's next policy have kept the prices muted. Against the national numbers, however, gold prices in Delhi rose sharply today. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 140 to Rs 47,250 from Rs 47,110 yesterday.

Gold price is different in different cities depending upon the GST and Excise Tax rules. Let us look at the prices of gold today in different cities around India.

Gold Price In Different Cities Today