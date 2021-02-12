Gold Price Today, 12 February 2021: Gold price on Friday fell after a brief surge for the past three days. Price of 24-carat gold this morning was Rs 47,890 per 10 grams as opposed to Rs 48,010 per 10 grams in yesterday’s session, according to the Good Returns website. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold also slipped to Rs 46,890 today. Silver, on the other hand, was trading slightly lower at Rs 68,950 per kg. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 11 February 2021: Check 22-k Gold Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold rates increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes and making charges in jewellery stores. Also Read - Gold Price Today 10 February 2021: Check Rates of 24k, 22k Gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai & Other Cities

In New Delhi, 22-k gold costs Rs 46,690 per 10 grams today, while in Mumbai gold price increased to Rs 46,890 per 10 grams. In Chennai, however, gold price rose marginally to Rs 45,240 per 10gm and in Bangalore, it dropped Rs 44,540 per 10gm. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 9 February 2021: Gold Rates Surge After 5-day Dip | Check Price in Your City

Check gold price in your city: