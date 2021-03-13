Gold Price Today: A day after marginal rise, gold rates fell again in the Indian market on Saturday. The price of gold today tanked Rs 10 to Rs 43, 520 per 10 gram, according to the Good Returns Website. In the previous trade, the yellow metal inched up to Rs 44,710 per 10 grams. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,707 per ounce and USD 25.67 per ounce, respectively. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, March 12, 2021: Gold Prices Rise After A Pause. Check Revised Rates Here

Check Revised Rates In Your City Today :

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 310 to Rs 43,990 from Rs 44,300 per 10 gram, the Good Returns Website showed. The price of 22 and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,520 and 44,520 respectively.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 41,790 Rs 45,590 Kolkata Rs 44,290 Rs 46,930 Bengaluru Rs 41,840 Rs 45,640 Pune Rs 43,520 Rs 44,520 Hyderabad Rs 41,840 Rs 45,640 Ahmedabad Rs 44,340 Rs 46,340 Lucknow Rs 43,990 Rs 47,990 Kerala Rs 41,840 Rs 45,640

Notably, the abovementioned gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. If you want to invest or buy the precious metal by knowing the exact rates contact your local jeweller.

In the previous trade, silver had tanked Rs 1,096 to Rs 65,958 per kg, from Rs 67,054 per kg. However, the Indian rupee had jumped 20 paise to trade at 72.71 against the US dollar in opening deals