Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rates witnessed a surge across all major cities on Sunday. After an increase of Rs 330, the prices of 10-gram 24-carat gold soared to Rs 44,860, the Good Returns website showed. Following the hike, 10-gram 22-carat gold was being sold at Rs 43,860. In the previous trade, the prices of 22-cart and 24-carat gold were Rs 43,530 and Rs 44,530 respectively.

In southern cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, the precious metal was trading at Rs 42,000 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). However, in Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm was Rs 44,150 and Rs 43,860 respectively. The prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.

Check rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in major cities here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Madurai Rs 42,300 Rs 46,150 Kolkata Rs 44,290 Rs 46,930 Vijaywada Rs 42,000 Rs 45,820 Pune Rs 43,860 Rs 44,860 Patna Rs 43,860 Rs 44,860 Ahmedabad Rs 44,300 Rs 46,300 Lucknow Rs 44,150 Rs 48,160 Kerala Rs 42,000 Rs 45, 820

Gold Loses Shine, Rates Decline Nearly 21% From Record Highs

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have declined and have reached the 12-month low levels. The April contract of gold futures on the MCX was at Rs 44,458 per 10 gram, lower by Rs 83 or 0.19 per cent from its previous close. It is Rs 11,742 lower than the record high of Rs 56,200 reached in August last year.

Talking to IANS, Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Millwood Kane International, an investment consulting firm said, “After having a dream run in 2020, the yellow metal has been falling for the past few months losing more than 20 per cent in value from the highs witnessed in August 2020.”

He noted that the fall in gold prices in the domestic market is in line with the international market prices post comments of the US Fed Chairman on inflation and bond yield.