New Delhi: Gold prices continued the upward trajectory in the country and rose Rs 100 per 100 grams, on Wednesday. On December 14, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 4,71,500 while on December 15, the price was Rs 4,71,600. In Delhi, however, the price of 100 gms of 22-carat gold was Rs 4,74,100, according to goodreturns’ website. Whereas in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, the price of 100 grams of gold was Rs 4,71,600.Also Read - Gold Price Drops by ₹5000. Check Gold Rate In Your City
These prices, however, are exclusive of GST, TCS and other levies. Thus, local prices may vary. Also Read - Gold Rate Increases By Whopping 3100. Check Gold Price In Your City
Gold Price Today. Check Rates In Your City
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is ₹45,390
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is ₹47,160
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is ₹47,410
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is ₹47,410
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bangalore is ₹45,260
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad is ₹45,260
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kerala is ₹45,260
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Pune is ₹46,420
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Vadodara is ₹46,920
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Ahmedabad is ₹46,290
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Jaipur is ₹47,310
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Lucknow is ₹45,910
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Coimbatore is ₹45,390
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Madurai is ₹45,390
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Vijayawada is ₹45,260
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Patna is ₹46,420
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Nagpur is ₹47,160
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chandigarh is ₹45,910
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Surat is ₹46,290
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bhubaneswar is ₹45,260
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mangalore is ₹45,260
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Visakhapatnam is ₹45,260
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Nashik is ₹46,420
- Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mysore is ₹45,260