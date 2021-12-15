New Delhi: Gold prices continued the upward trajectory in the country and rose Rs 100 per 100 grams, on Wednesday. On December 14, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 4,71,500 while on December 15, the price was Rs 4,71,600. In Delhi, however, the price of 100 gms of 22-carat gold was Rs 4,74,100, according to goodreturns’ website. Whereas in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, the price of 100 grams of gold was Rs 4,71,600.Also Read - Gold Price Drops by ₹5000. Check Gold Rate In Your City

These prices, however, are exclusive of GST, TCS and other levies. Thus, local prices may vary.

