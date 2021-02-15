Gold Price Today, 15 February 2021: The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged on Monday morning as it valued at Rs 47,340 per 10 grams, according to Good Returns website. Meanwhile, silver price was trading slightly lower at Rs 69,200 per kg. Over the past week, gold price on Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) has fluctuated marginally, ending on slight gains to begin the week on high mark. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 13 February 2021: Gold Falls Again | Check 22 And 24 Carat Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Kolkata

Notably, gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes and making charges in jewellery stores.

In New Delhi, 22-k gold slipped slightly to Rs 46,400 per 10 grams today, while in Mumbai gold price was Rs 46,340 per 10 grams. In Chennai, however, gold price was dipped to Rs 44,700 per 10 grams and in Bangalore, it was Rs 44,250 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, gold was being sold at Rs 47,140 per 10 grams in Kolkata.

Check gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other major Indian cities: