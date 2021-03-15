Gold Price Today: Gold rates today saw an increase of Rs 10, following which the prices of 10-gram 24-carat gold jumped to Rs 44,880, the Good Returns website showed. In the previous trade, the 22-cart and 24-carat gold were trending at Rs 43, 870, and Rs 44,860 respectively after an increase of Rs 330. Notably, jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 14 March 2021: After Marginal Fall, Gold Rates Witness Surge. Check Prices in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Other Cities

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,1170 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it rose to Rs 42,320. In Mumbai, the precious metal is being sold at Rs 43,880. according to the Good Returns website. In cities like Patna and Nagpur, the price was Rs 43,880 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold).

Check rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in major cities here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Madurai Rs 42,320 Rs 46,170 Kolkata Rs 44,310 Rs 46,950 Vijaywada Rs 42,020 Rs 45,840 Pune Rs 43,880 Rs 44,880 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,020 Rs 45,840 Ahmedabad Rs 44,320 Rs 46,320 Lucknow Rs 44,170 Rs 48,180 Kerala Rs 42,020 Rs 45, 840

According to the experts, the gold and silver prices are expected to dip further. Last week, while speaking exclusively to Zee Business, expert Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President, Commodity and Currency Research at Angel Broking said that if you are one of those people who have not been able to invest in gold and silver because of high prices can now do it.