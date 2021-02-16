Gold Price Today, 16 February 2021: The price of 24-carat gold on Tuesday fell 0.7 per cent or Rs 340 to Rs 47,000 per 10 grams in line with global cues and rupee appreciation. Gold rate in the previous session was valued at Rs 47,340 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver price surged by Rs 600 to Rs 69,800 per kg, according to the Good Returns website. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 15 February 2021: 22-k Gold Remains Stable, Check Price in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities

Notably, gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes and making charges in jewellery stores. The rupee had gained 14 paise to be valued at 72.61 against the US dollar in opening trade yesterday.

22-carat gold price city-wise

According to Good Returns website, in New Delhi, 22-k gold remained unchanged at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams today, while in Mumbai gold price dipped to Rs 45,990. Gold was valued at Rs 44,560 per 10 grams in Chennai, it stayed at Rs 44,250 in Bangalore; while, in Kolkata gold is selling at Rs 46,720 per 10 grams.

Check gold price in major cities: