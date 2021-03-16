Gold Price Today: In a good news for buyers, Gold Price has gone down by Rs 300 per 100 gram for both 22 Carat Gold and 24 Carat Gold on March 16. The price of 22 Carat Gold (10 gram) today is Rs 43,840 and 24 Carat Gold (10 gram) is Rs 44,840, according to Gold prices listed on the Goodreturns website. On March 15, 22 Carat Gold Price (100 gram) in India was Rs 4,38,700 and on March 16, the price of yellow metal (100 gram) was registered at Rs 4,38,400. Yesterday, the price of 24 Carat Gold (100 gram) was Rs 4,48,700 and today the price is Rs 4,48,400.
Gold 22 Carat Price Today: In Mumbai, the price rate of 22 Carat Gold is Rs 43,840, in Delhi Gold price is Rs 44,160, in Kolkata Rs 44,300, in Chennai, the Gold price is Rs 42,290. In Bengaluru, the Gold Price rate is Rs 42,010, in Hyderabad, the Gold price is Rs 42,010. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the Gold price today is Rs 44,160.
Gold 24 Carat Price Today: In Mumbai, the price rate of 24 Carat Gold is Rs 44,840, in Delhi Gold price is Rs 48,170, in Kolkata Rs 46,940, in Chennai, the Gold price is Rs 46,130. In Bengaluru, the Gold Price rate is Rs 45,830, in Hyderabad, the Gold price is Rs 45,830. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the Gold price today is Rs 48,170.
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Madurai
|Rs 42,290
|Rs 46,130
|Kolkata
|Rs 44,300
|Rs 46,940
|Vijaywada
|Rs 42,010
|Rs 45,830
|Pune
|Rs 43,840
|Rs 44,840
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 42,010
|Rs 45,830
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 44,310
|Rs 46,310
|Lucknow
|Rs 44,160
|Rs 48,170
|Kerala
|Rs 42,0210
|Rs 45, 830
Apart from buyers, investors do consider Gold as one of the fruitful avenues to make money. You can check daily Gold Prices Updates on India.com
Notably, these rates of Gold do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and other duties. Prices at the jewellers’ shop may vary from the prices mentioned in this copy.