Gold Price Today: In a good news for buyers, Gold Price has gone down by Rs 300 per 100 gram for both 22 Carat Gold and 24 Carat Gold on March 16. The price of 22 Carat Gold (10 gram) today is Rs 43,840 and 24 Carat Gold (10 gram) is Rs 44,840, according to Gold prices listed on the Goodreturns website. On March 15, 22 Carat Gold Price (100 gram) in India was Rs 4,38,700 and on March 16, the price of yellow metal (100 gram) was registered at Rs 4,38,400. Yesterday, the price of 24 Carat Gold (100 gram) was Rs 4,48,700 and today the price is Rs 4,48,400.

Gold 22 Carat Price Today: In Mumbai, the price rate of 22 Carat Gold is Rs 43,840, in Delhi Gold price is Rs 44,160, in Kolkata Rs 44,300, in Chennai, the Gold price is Rs 42,290. In Bengaluru, the Gold Price rate is Rs 42,010, in Hyderabad, the Gold price is Rs 42,010. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the Gold price today is Rs 44,160.

Gold 24 Carat Price Today: In Mumbai, the price rate of 24 Carat Gold is Rs 44,840, in Delhi Gold price is Rs 48,170, in Kolkata Rs 46,940, in Chennai, the Gold price is Rs 46,130. In Bengaluru, the Gold Price rate is Rs 45,830, in Hyderabad, the Gold price is Rs 45,830. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the Gold price today is Rs 48,170.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Madurai Rs 42,290 Rs 46,130 Kolkata Rs 44,300 Rs 46,940 Vijaywada Rs 42,010 Rs 45,830 Pune Rs 43,840 Rs 44,840 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,010 Rs 45,830 Ahmedabad Rs 44,310 Rs 46,310 Lucknow Rs 44,160 Rs 48,170 Kerala Rs 42,0210 Rs 45, 830

Notably, these rates of Gold do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and other duties. Prices at the jewellers’ shop may vary from the prices mentioned in this copy.