New Delhi: Continuing its northwards trend, gold price on Saturday rose by Rs 900 to Rs 4,49,500 per 100 grams, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 90, after which it was being sold at Rs 44,950, the Good Returns website showed today. In Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,150, while in Mumbai, it was trading at Rs 44,950. The 22-carat gold in Chennai was being sold at Rs 44,190 per 10 gm. In Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kerala, gold price today is Rs 44,000 for 22-carat and Rs 48,000 for 24-carat. Gold buyers please note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.

Here’s a breakdown of prices of gold in various states:

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that gold traded higher at more than one-month peak as US Treasury yields slipped despite better than expected US economic data, pushing investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead.

“Concerns regarding inflation is increasing ahead of massive fiscal aids and ultra-low interest rates across the globe supporting the metal,” he added.

Gold prices also got a boost after the US government imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia as punishment for alleged misdeeds, including interfering in the 2020 US presidential elections. After a positive retail sales and weekly jobless claims, market participants will keep an eye on housing data and inflationary expectation from the US scheduled later in the day.