New Delhi: Gold Rates continued their upward trajectory and rose Rs 100 per 100 grams, on December 17. The US Federal Reserve is expected to roll back its pandemic package of economic support and hike interest rates to control the rising inflation, strengthening the US dollar against other foreign currencies. This has led the gold prices to rise, according to a report by Economic Times. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 47,150 in Delhi.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 12 December 2021: Gold Price Down Rs 600. Check Revised Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today. Check Rates In Your City
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is ₹45,460
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is ₹47,360
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is ₹47,150
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is ₹47,410
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bangalore is ₹45,310
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad is ₹45,310
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kerala is ₹45,310
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Pune is ₹46,500
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Vadodara is ₹46,980
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Ahmedabad is ₹46,390
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Jaipur is ₹47,000
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Lucknow is ₹46,010
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Coimbatore is ₹45,460
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Madurai is ₹45,460
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Vijayawada is ₹45,310
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Patna is ₹46,500
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Nagpur is ₹47,360
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chandigarh is ₹46,010
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Surat is ₹46,390
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bhubaneswar is ₹45,310
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mangalore is ₹45,310
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Visakhapatnam is ₹45,310
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Nashik is ₹46,500
- The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mysore is ₹45,310