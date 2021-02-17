Gold Price Today, 17 February 2021: Price of gold today (Wednesday) fell for the fifth day in a row by 0.27 per cent to Rs 47,230 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold, dropping close to its lowest value since June. Meanwhile, silver prices slightly increased to Rs 69,535 per kg, according to Good Returns website. The price drop comes in line with global cues and the import duty cut announced in Budget 2021. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 16 February 2021: Best Time to Buy Gold | Check Price in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai And Other Cities

Notably, gold prices increase or decrease varying from city to city due to different excise duty, state taxes and making charges in jewellery stores.

Gold Price: Check city-wise rate of 22k gold

In New Delhi, 22k gold price remained unchanged at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams today, while in Mumbai gold price dipped to Rs 46,240. Gold was valued at Rs 44,650 per 10 grams in Chennai, while it fell to Rs 43,750 in Bangalore. Meanwhile, in Kolkata gold is selling at Rs 46,720 per 10 grams.

In global markets, gold futures plummet to two-week lows amid a stronger US dollar and hardening of US bond yields. Spot gold was also down 0.2 per cent to USD 1,791.36 per ounce, according to reports while silver shed 0.1 per cent to USD 27.20.